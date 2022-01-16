Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

