Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ATZAF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

