Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.45.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$770,390. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 over the last quarter.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

