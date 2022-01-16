ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 0.2% Higher

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.55. 353,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 287,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.