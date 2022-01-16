Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.66 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

