Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $21.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $49.05 or 0.00113465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

