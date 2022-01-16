Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

Semtech stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

