Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $4,706,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

