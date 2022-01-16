ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Financial Review

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.32% -33.11% Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.21% -53.48%

66.3% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 13.68 -$16.20 million ($0.48) -2.25 Arena Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 17,823.54 -$404.73 million ($9.69) -9.56

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arena Pharmaceuticals. Arena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 9 3 0 2.25

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Arena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

