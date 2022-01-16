ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.25% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,338 ($31.74) on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,378.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

