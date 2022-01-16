Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,443 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc accounts for 4.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.29% of Associated Banc worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

