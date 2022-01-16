Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

