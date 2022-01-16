AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

