Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.81. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 2,458 shares traded.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

