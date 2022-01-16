Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $508,115.93 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.