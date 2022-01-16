Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 140.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

