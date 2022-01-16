Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 210,917 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.93.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

