Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $1.82 on Friday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

