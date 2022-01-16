AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

