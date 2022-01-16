B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439,479 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.