Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

BKKT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bakkt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

