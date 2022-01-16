Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 308.3% in December

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

