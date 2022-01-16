Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 308.3% in December

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $22.55.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
