Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $15.71 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

