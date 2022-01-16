Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €51.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

