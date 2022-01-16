Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $425.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.35.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in KLA by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

