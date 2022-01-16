Barclays Increases PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target to 770.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.19.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.