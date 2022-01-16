Barclays Increases PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Price Target to 770.00

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from 730.00 to 770.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.19.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

