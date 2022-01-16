Barclays Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

