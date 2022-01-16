Barclays Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $61.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

