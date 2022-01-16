Barclays PLC Acquires 4,906 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

