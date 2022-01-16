Barclays PLC Has $30.33 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $197.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

