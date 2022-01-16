Barclays PLC Has $31.56 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.