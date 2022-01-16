Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $32,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

