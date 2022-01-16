Barclays PLC Sells 3,836 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,875.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.