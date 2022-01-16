Barclays Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.89. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

