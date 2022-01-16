Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($42.19).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,077 ($41.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,473.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,249.34. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($50.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

