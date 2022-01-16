Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,091 ($41.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,126.93. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.95.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

