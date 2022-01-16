Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 7,130

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 8,910 ($120.94) to GBX 7,130 ($96.78) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.60) to GBX 6,285 ($85.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.79).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 3,989.50 ($54.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,404.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,581.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 3,504 ($47.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,604 ($116.79).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

