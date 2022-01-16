Berenberg Bank Lowers CareTech (LON:CTH) Price Target to GBX 660

CareTech (LON:CTH) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 660 ($8.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CTH opened at GBX 551 ($7.48) on Wednesday. CareTech has a 12-month low of GBX 484.75 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 701 ($9.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £624.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

Get CareTech alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.