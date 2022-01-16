Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 151,931 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40.

Shares of BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.