Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 61182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.