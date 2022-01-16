BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 159.2% in December

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 279.3 days.

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$19.25 during midday trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BLRDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.