BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post sales of $41.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.36 million and the highest is $41.90 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

BDSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 718,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,831. The company has a market capitalization of $302.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.68.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

