BioPassport Token Market Capitalization Tops $162.06 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $162.06 million and $7.62 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

