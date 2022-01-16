Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as high as C$9.66. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 58,345 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$518.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

