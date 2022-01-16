BitCoal One Day Trading Volume Reaches $111.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $17,445.54 and approximately $111.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.11 or 0.00501692 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.