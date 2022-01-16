Bitcoin Gold Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $38.19 or 0.00088654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $668.80 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00328157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

