BitcoinPoS Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $336,871.81 and approximately $299.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,304,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,092,620 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

