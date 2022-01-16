BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $772,842.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $772,842.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00329194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00087584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00128112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,765,727,386 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.