BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $1,075,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.