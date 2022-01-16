BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,304,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,132,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

